Venice expects 130cm 'acqua alta' peak

In Venice as elsewhere, four days to Christmas day, businesses are buzzing. Fishmongers’ stands are full, grocery stores and butcheries are particularly well stocked.
But on Saturday, the acqua alta (high water) forecast made shopkeepers in Venice get up very early, many earlier than at 5 a.m., because a 130-cm peak was expected at 6.50 a.m.
The peak of the acqua alta was a little lower than expected, with 120 cm reached at 7:30 a.m., at which point 28% of the lagoon city was covered underwater.
According to forecasts, the acqua alta in Venice will reach a 130-cm peak on Sunday.
For shopkeepers, tomorrow is another early start.
