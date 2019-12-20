BREAKING NEWS

Wife of U.S. diplomat charged with causing death of U.K. teen, family says

By Patrick Smith with NBC News World News
Harry Dunn.
Harry Dunn. -
Courtesy of the Dunn Family
LONDON — The wife of a U.S. diplomat accused of killing 19-year-old motorcyclist Harry Dunn while driving on the wrong side of a road in England this year has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, according to the Dunn family's spokesman, Radd Seiger.

The Crown Prosecution Service, which handles criminal cases in the U.K., has yet to confirm the charge.

Anne Sacoolas, 42, flew back to the U.S. three weeks after the crash in August, which took place near RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire. The U.S. State Department has said Sacoolas is covered by diplomatic immunity and cannot be extradited.

Dunn's family has been campaigning for her to face justice and traveled to Washington D.C. to make their case. They met President Donald Trump in Octoberand were given what they called a "bombshell" offer to meet Sacoolas in the White House, which they declined.

"We set out so long ago and we believed and we believed, and we've done it, we've got the charge. It's amazing," Harry's father, Tim Dunn, told Sky News.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called for Sacoolas to return to the U.K. to face the evidence against her.

