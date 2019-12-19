Impeachment of President Donald Trump: By the numbers

WASHINGTON — Since Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the impeachment inquiry on Sept. 24 through Wednesday's vote to impeach President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress , there have been:

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced that the House will proceed with articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the Speaker's Balcony in the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 5, 2019.

Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.