Impeachment of President Donald Trump: By the numbers

By Alex Moe and Haley Talbot and Kyle Stewart with NBC News Politics
Image: Nancy Pelosi
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced that the House will proceed with articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the Speaker's Balcony in the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 5, 2019. -
Chip Somodevilla Getty Images
WASHINGTON — Since Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the impeachment inquiry on Sept. 24 through Wednesday's vote to impeach President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, there have been:

  • 43 subpoenas issued by various committees;
  • 1 subpoena withdrawn;
  • 7 public hearings before the House Intelligence Committee;
  • 2 public hearings before the House Judiciary Committee;
  • 2 days of public debate at on the impeachment articles before Judiciary, running about 16.5 hour;
  • 34.5 hours (approx.) of public testimony from 12 witnesses before Intelligence;
  • 16 hours (approx.) of public testimony from six witnesses before Judiciary;
  • 15 closed-door depositions and two closed-door interviews before House committees;
  • 122.5 hours (approx.) of testimony behind closed doors with 17 witnesses before House committees;
  • 2 House Democrats voted against both articles, Reps. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey and Collin Peterson of Minnesota.
  • 6 hours of debate on the House floor;
  • 2 articles of impeachment passed;
  • 1 House Democrat, Rep. Jared Golden of Maine, voted for abuse but against obstruction;
  • 1 House Democrat, Rep. Tusli Gabbard, voted present on both articles;
