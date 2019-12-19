Impeachment of President Donald Trump: By the numbers

WASHINGTON — Since Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the impeachment inquiry on Sept. 24 through Wednesday's vote to impeach President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, there have been:
- 43 subpoenas issued by various committees;
- 1 subpoena withdrawn;
- 7 public hearings before the House Intelligence Committee;
- 2 public hearings before the House Judiciary Committee;
- 2 days of public debate at on the impeachment articles before Judiciary, running about 16.5 hour;
- 34.5 hours (approx.) of public testimony from 12 witnesses before Intelligence;
- 16 hours (approx.) of public testimony from six witnesses before Judiciary;
- 15 closed-door depositions and two closed-door interviews before House committees;
- 122.5 hours (approx.) of testimony behind closed doors with 17 witnesses before House committees;
- 2 House Democrats voted against both articles, Reps. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey and Collin Peterson of Minnesota.
- 6 hours of debate on the House floor;
- 2 articles of impeachment passed;
- 1 House Democrat, Rep. Jared Golden of Maine, voted for abuse but against obstruction;
- 1 House Democrat, Rep. Tusli Gabbard, voted present on both articles;