EU top court to rule on jailed Catalan separatist MEP immunity

The European Union's top court will on Thursday rule on whether a jailed Catalan separatist leader should have been allowed to take up his seat in the European Parliament.

Oriol Junqueras, the former deputy leader of Catalonia, was sentenced to 13 years in jail in October, alongside a number of other Catalan separatist leaders, over the 2017 independence referendum and subsequent declaration of independence ruled illegal by Spanish courts.

Junqueras, who had been in pre-trial detention since 2017 was in May elected to the EU Parliament for the Greens/European Free Alliance group but Spanish courts refused to allow him to take an oath on the country's constitution, which they say is necessary to become an MEP.

However, Maciej Szpunar, the European Court of Justice's Advocate General, said last month that the EU "parliamentary mandate may be acquired solely from the electorate and may not be conditional on the completion of any subsequent formality" including "taking an oath to respect the Spanish Constitution"

He also argued that "it falls to the (EU) Parliament to decide whether it is appropriate to waive or defend the immunity of one of its Members", suggesting Junqueras could have called on the EU parliament to defend his mandate.

Thursday's ruling could have implications for other Catalan leaders including Carles Puigdemont and Toni Comin, who also won seats in the EU Parliament. They both currently live in self-imposed exile in Belgium to avoid Spanish prosecution.