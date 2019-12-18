BREAKING NEWS

Trump on impeachment: 'Can you believe...'

By Allan Smith with NBC News Politics
President Donald Trump answers questions from the media before departing the White House on Dec. 7, 2019.
Eric Baradat AFP - Getty Images
President Donald Trump expressed disbelief on Twitter ahead of Wednesday's historic vote that the House is set to formally impeach him for his conduct involving Ukraine.

"Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG!" Trump wrote.

The House is set to vote Wednesday on two articles of impeachment against Trump. One article charges Trump with abusing his power for pushing Ukraine to announce investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden and Democrats and for withholding nearly $400 million in military aid to the country as well as an official White House meeting with Zelenskiy as he pursued those probes. The other article charges Trump with obstruction of Congress for stonewalling impeachment investigators examining his conduct.

The House is expected to pass both articles.

