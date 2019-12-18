Live updates: House votes on impeachment of President Trump

The House of Representatives will debate and vote on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump Wednesday after weeks of testimony related to his dealings with Ukraine and hours of fiery debate over the process.

Should the articles pass as expected in the Democratic-controlled House, it would make Trump only the third president in U.S. history to be impeached. The hearing is expected to begin at 9 a.m. Follow us here for all of the latest breaking news and analysis from NBC News' political reporters, as well as our teams on Capitol Hill and at the White House.

TRUMP IMPEACHMENT HIGHLIGHTS

President Donald Trump sent a rambling six-page letter Tuesday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, calling Congress' impeachment inquiry a partisan "crusade," an "unprecedented and unconstitutional abuse of power" and a "spiteful" "election-nullification scheme." Click here to read the full letter.

The House Judiciary Committee released its full 658-page report just after midnight Sunday, in which the majority calls Trump the "Framers' worst nightmare."

The full vote comes days after a marathon, 14-hour debate that stretched into late last Thursdaynight, before Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., decided adjourn and hold votes on the articles the following morning. All Judiciary votes went along party lines in the Democratic-led House.

Read the details revealed in the House Intelligence Committee's weeks of impeachment hearings.

