1,500 Russian military students attend Kremlin Cadet Ball

Moscow's annual cadet ball brought together military school students for a spectacular show filled with imperial-style grandeur.

The Moscow International Kremlin Cadet Ball was held on Tuesday and involved about 1,500 students from across Russia and other ex-Soviet nations.

The participants performed traditional dance routines to classical music, while dressed elegantly — a nod to tsarist Russia's imperial splendor.

The ball was sponsored by the Russian Defence Ministry as part of the government's efforts to revive patriotic traditions.

