1,500 Russian military students attend Kremlin Cadet Ball

Moscow's annual cadet ball brought together military school students for a spectacular show filled with imperial-style grandeur.
The Moscow International Kremlin Cadet Ball was held on Tuesday and involved about 1,500 students from across Russia and other ex-Soviet nations.
The participants performed traditional dance routines to classical music, while dressed elegantly — a nod to tsarist Russia's imperial splendor.
The ball was sponsored by the Russian Defence Ministry as part of the government's efforts to revive patriotic traditions.
More No Comment
Graffiti in Barcelona shows El Clasico rivals kissing
Star Wars fans out in force for 'The Rise of Skywalker'
Intricate sculptured ice hotel opens in Sweden
Light show brings festive cheer to New Taipei City
Australia firefighters battle expanding blaze in Blue Mountains
Riccardo Muti conducts Christmas concert in Italian Senate
Pope Francis blesses baby Jesus statues during Angelus
Ice fishing season kicks off in China's Changan Lake
Overall champion crowned at the World Drone Racing Championships in China
Protesters clash with police during demonstrations in central London
Demonstrators stage anti-fossil fuels protest on last day of COP25
'It's been a blast': Detroit power plant demolished with explosives
'Largest maze of clear ice in US' opens in Washington DC
French actress Juliette Binoche celebrated at European Film Awards