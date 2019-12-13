Climate commitments and Conservative clarity

What a week in Westminster and Brussels - a week in which, the Conservative Party confounded expectations by winning a thumping majority in the U.K. general election, returning Boris Johnson to power and almost certainly Britain leaving the EU at the start of next year. We looked at how it was viewed from Europe.

Meanwhile the European Commission presented what it branded - "Europe's 'man on the moon' moment".

It was the EU's new Green Deal to MEPs with a vow to "leave no-one behind" to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, and EU leaders managed to agree - to a degree.

And all this as COP25 takes place in Madrid, with yet more warnings from Greta Thunberg,who, along with other activists have been pushing for more ambition in fighting climate change but the slow pace of negotiations is certainly causing frustrations.

