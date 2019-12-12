BREAKING NEWS

Santa Claus moves from North Pole to Berlin aquarium

Santa Claus is back in the city, surrounded by rays, sharks and other sea creatures.

Two people dressed as Santa Claus and an angel dove in an aquarium in Berlin, where they fed the marine animals.

"Sea Life" Berlin is home to around 5,000 creatures. Well, 5,002.

