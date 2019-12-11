Impeachment live updates: Judiciary debates articles of impeachment

The House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday will hold a public discussion about amendments to the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. The hearing will begin at 7 p.m. when committee members will deliver opening statements.

TRUMP IMPEACHMENT HIGHLIGHTS

The House on Tuesday announced two articles of impeachment over what House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler described as "high crimes and misdemeanors": abuse of power and obstructing Congress.

Monday's hearing, which included roughly nine hours of testimony, was marked by interruptions and fiery exchanges.

Read everything we learned from the House Intelligence Committee's weeks of impeachment hearings.

