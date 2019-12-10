Trump blasts FBI director for backing IG report that 2016 campaign probe was justified

President Donald Trump on Tuesday blasted his "current" FBI Director Christopher Wray — whom the president appointed — after the bureau head accepted the key finding of the Justice Department inspector general's report into the origins of the investigation into Trump's campaign and Russia.

That report, by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz, found that the opening of the probe into Trump's 2016 campaign officials was not politically motivated — countering Trump's allegation that it was a "witch hunt." The report, however, did find that FBI agents made numerous missteps in the course of that investigation.

"I don't know what report current Director of the FBI Christopher Wray was reading, but it sure wasn't the one given to me," Trump tweeted. "With that kind of attitude, he will never be able to fix the FBI, which is badly broken despite having some of the greatest men & women working there!"

In a Monday letter to Horowitz, Wray wrote that the FBI "accepts the Report's findings and embraces the need for thoughtful, meaningful remedial action."

Speaking with ABC News, Wray said he has no evidence that the FBI unfairly targeted Trump's campaign. He also pushed back on the theory that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 presidential election — a point that Republicans have increasingly pushed in recent weeks.