Jonathan Coe is the winner of the 13th European Book Prize with "Middle England". Described as a state-of-the-nation novel, it documents the rift in British society after the 2016 Brexit referendum.

The British writer received his award at a ceremony in the European Parliament, and Euronews took the opportunity to hear his views about the UK general election this Thursday (December 12).

The themes he covers, which he maintains are felt all across Europe, are about the politics of identity, globalisation and nationalism.

Coe told us he believes Boris Johnson's Conservatives will be narrowly re-elected but that "we are in for a very rocky and confrontational five years", and "getting Brexit done is going to take decades".

In the UK he argues that a citizens' assembly might be a way of bridging the gap between direct democracy -- expressed by the referendum vote to leave the EU -- and representative democracy, as embodied by parliament.

Middle England is the third in a series of novels that began with The Rotters Club back in 2001, set in the 1970s and followed by The Closed Circle in 2004 which picks up the main characters at the end of the 1990s.

The initial book betrays his experiences at a boys' school in Birmingham, with a musical backdrop of 70s prog rock but also a tangible polemical backdrop of how government job cuts affect the working classes.

In 2013 he published the overtly comic novel Expo '58, which charts the adventures of a young Brit working at the 1958 Brussels world fair.

