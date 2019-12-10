Democrats to announce articles of impeachment on Tuesday

Democrats plan to announce articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Tuesday, a senior Democratic aide told NBC News on Monday night.

The House Judiciary Committee heard from lawyers for both parties for more than nine hours on findings from the Intelligence Committee's impeachment inquiry over allegations that Trump withheld aid to pressure Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

The Democratic aide said the articles would be announced at a news conference on Tuesday morning.

The Washington Post, citing three officials, reported Monday night that the two articles were expected to allege abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. NBC News hasn't confirmed the report.

Download the NBC News app for breaking news and politics

Asked whether the announcement on Tuesday would be about articles of impeachment, Rep. Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, said: "Yeah, everything."

Politics

Engel spoke after a meeting in the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of leaders of committees involved in the impeachment inquiry, including Adam Schiff of California, chairman of the Intelligence Committee; Jerrold Nadler of New York, chairman of the Judiciary Committee; and Maxine Waters of California, chairwoman of the Financial Services Committee.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.