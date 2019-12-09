BREAKING NEWS

no comment

"Very tasty!": Watch moment artist eats $120,000 banana at Art Basel

A Georgian-born American performance artist ate a piece of artwork by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan on exhibition at Perrotin stand in Art Basel in Miami Beach on Saturday (December 7).

David Datuna can be heard saying "very tasty!" to the ogling crowd after eating the banana that was taped to the wall as part of Cattelan's artwork, titled "Comedian".

The piece, one of a series of three, fetched $120,000 last week, according to media sources.

Visitor's surprised by Datuna's stunt took selfies and photos next to the empty wall after the banana was eaten, to then happily pose again when gallery owner, Emmanuel Perrotin, replaced the original artwork duct-taping another banana to the wall.

More No Comment

Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.