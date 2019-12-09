A Georgian-born American performance artist ate a piece of artwork by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan on exhibition at Perrotin stand in Art Basel in Miami Beach on Saturday (December 7).
David Datuna can be heard saying "very tasty!" to the ogling crowd after eating the banana that was taped to the wall as part of Cattelan's artwork, titled "Comedian".
The piece, one of a series of three, fetched $120,000 last week, according to media sources.
Visitor's surprised by Datuna's stunt took selfies and photos next to the empty wall after the banana was eaten, to then happily pose again when gallery owner, Emmanuel Perrotin, replaced the original artwork duct-taping another banana to the wall.
More No Comment
Miss South Africa wins Miss Universe competition
Glasgow's streets filled with Santas for annual charity run
Ice-mining: Watch how this Chinese city gets its ice for sculptures
French climate activists hold stolen Macron portraits at protest
Anti-Brexit protesters gather outside British embassy in Brussels
London architests showcase sustainable gingerbread city of the future
France brought to a near-standstill as enormous strike gets underway
Artists shine a spotlight on climate concerns at Lyon's light festival
Rare sighting for coastguards as orcas visit Italian coastal waters
Dozens rescued from their homes after severe floods inundate Spain
Czech village hosts re-enactment of Napoleon's Battle of Austerlitz
Queen Elizabeth hosts NATO leaders at Buckingham Palace
Greta Thunberg heading to COP25 in Madrid after crossing Atlantic on catamaran
Juncker hands over to Ursula von der Leyen