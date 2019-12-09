A Georgian-born American performance artist ate a piece of artwork by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan on exhibition at Perrotin stand in Art Basel in Miami Beach on Saturday (December 7).

David Datuna can be heard saying "very tasty!" to the ogling crowd after eating the banana that was taped to the wall as part of Cattelan's artwork, titled "Comedian".

The piece, one of a series of three, fetched $120,000 last week, according to media sources.

Visitor's surprised by Datuna's stunt took selfies and photos next to the empty wall after the banana was eaten, to then happily pose again when gallery owner, Emmanuel Perrotin, replaced the original artwork duct-taping another banana to the wall.