The Laureates of The Right Livelihood Awards - also known as the Alternative Nobel Prize - are set to be presented with their awards at an event in Stockholm.

This year's winners are human rights defender Aminatou Haidar, lawyer Guo Jianmei, indigenous leader Davi Kopenawa and the Hutukara Yanomami Association, and climate activist Greta Thunberg, who will be represented by activists with Fridays for Future.

You can watch the awards presentation live by clicking on the player above.