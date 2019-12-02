Hungarian actor and rapper Áron Molnár is well-known in his country for his protest songs. Mólnar usually addresses topics related to social issues such as the criminalisation of homeless people, education in Hungary and, now the climate emergency.

Watch the full music video with English subtitles above.

In his latest hit, Levegőt! (Air!), the rapper, joined by a choir of children, asks decision makers to take action and "stop stealing the future of the future generations".

"It was very important for us to explain the children (the singers in the music video) what the lyrics meant. We sat down and we analysed the script. I noticed that as soon as they got involved in the story, it also became important for them", Molnár explained to Euronews.

"My responsibility is to put this problem in the spotlight. To get as much attention as possible, so decision makers cannot bypass us", he added.

To compose his last rap, Molnár carried in-depth research on climate change by reading dozens of articles, studies and talking to experts. He added to his lyrics the most important issues mentioned by the specialists.

The video was launched last week, ahead of the Fourth Global Climate Strike -where thousands of Hungarian students marched on Thursday in Budapest- and the UN Climate Change Summit (COP25) in Madrid that started on Monday.

"I am afraid of one thing: to not do enough for this generation”, the rapper said to Euronews.

While filming the music video, Molnár organised a waste collecting event to clean a small forest in Budapest.