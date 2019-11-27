Father Christmas performers go back to school in London

Father Christmas performers in London went back to school to ensure maximum cheer this festive season.

The Ministry of Fun is hosting the 23rd annual Santa school at Southwark Cathedral, making sure performers have the perfect Father Christmas costume, know the top toys for 2019 and, most importantly, know how to answer children's questions in the grotto.

The Santas also learn how to say Merry Christmas in multiple languages and recite the names of all the reindeer who pull Santa's sleigh.

Ministry of Fun founder, James Lovell, says that bookings for Santas have "gone through the roof" this year.

"I can only think that people are bored of politics and the high streets are looking at Father Christmas as a way of putting smiles back on peoples' faces, so we have had to find more Father Christmas performers than ever," he said.