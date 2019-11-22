BREAKING NEWS
Massive fire destroys seaside hotel in Eastbourne

Firefighters fought a massive blaze that destroyed a seaside hotel in Eastbourne on Britain's south coast.

Multiple fire trucks appeared on the scene when the flames engulfed all floors of the Claremont Hotel.

The fire department said no one had been injured and that all guests and employees had been counted.

Local council officials added that the evacuated guests were taken to the town hall for assistance.

It was not clear what caused the fire.

