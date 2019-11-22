Firefighters fought a massive blaze that destroyed a seaside hotel in Eastbourne on Britain's south coast.
Multiple fire trucks appeared on the scene when the flames engulfed all floors of the Claremont Hotel.
The fire department said no one had been injured and that all guests and employees had been counted.
Local council officials added that the evacuated guests were taken to the town hall for assistance.
It was not clear what caused the fire.
More No Comment
Protests continue in Santiago despite reforms proposals
Pope slams use of women and children for prostitution in Thailand
Mexico celebrates anniversary of 1910 revolution
F1 team realises the challenge of changing tyres in weightlessness
Egyptian man builds eco-friendly home using only recycled material
Pope Francis arrives in Thailand at start of Asia trip
A million lights illuminate London's Royal Botanical Gardens
Brazil home made with of over 6,000 bottles
Woman endangers herself to rescue scorched koala from Australian bushfire
Opulent €135,000 Christmas tree unveiled in Copenhagen
Georgia: Police clash with protesters in front of Parliament
UK: Muddy conditions add to the fun for dry-land dogsledders
Hong Kong police descend on protesters at university campus
298/5000 This Sunday the Czech Republic celebrated the 30th anniversar