Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is back on the bench

By Pete Williams with NBC News Politics
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg poses for a photo in her chambers at the Supreme Court on July 24, 2013. -
Charles Dharapak AP file
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was back on the Supreme Court bench Monday after missing one day of courtroom argument last week.

Ginsburg was an active questioner last Tuesday when the court considered the fate of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program for certain undocumented immigrants who were brought into the country as children, known as "dreamers." But she was absent Wednesday when the court heard two other cases.

Chief Justice John Roberts announced that she was "indisposed due to illness," and a court official said she was "home with a stomach bug."

Ginsburg, who is 86, underwent surgery last winter for lung cancer and treatment over the summer for a cancerous tumor on her pancreas. She has repeatedly said she intends to stay on the court as long as her health permits.

