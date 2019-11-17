With a little under four weeks to go to the UK general election, Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party has extending its lead in voting intention polls.

The UK Prime Minister has announced all candidates standing for the Conservatives have pledged to support his deal on Britain’s exit from the European Union.

Jeremy Corbyn’s opposition Labour Party will hope to revive its fortunes with a manifesto launch on Thursday — its opinion poll rating is slightly up following the first week of campaigning, but the performance has been overshadowed by the Conservative surge.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been putting her weight behind the Scottish Nationalist Party’s call for a new independence referendum next year.

Jo Swinson meanwhile has been promising that a Liberal Democrat government would plant 60 million trees a year — but her party’s anti-Brexit stance has not so far led to an opinion poll boost.