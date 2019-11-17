Baby dies in Moria migrant camp, MSF reveals

A nine-month-old baby has died of "severe dehydration" at the Moria migrant camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said on Saturday.

"We are absolutely devastated by this tragedy," MSF wrote on Twitter. The news of the tragic incident was confirmed by the camp's administration.

The child from the Congo was sent to an oncologist on November 10, who diagnosed symptoms of dehydration, possibly as a result of pathological causes.

The infant was then transferred to the nearby Mytilene Hospital but passed away before arriving. A forensic examiner has been tasked with confirming cause of death.

According to MSF, 15,000 people currently reside in the Moria camp — about five times its maximum capacity — including 5,000 minors.

"They should be removed out of this hell now," the NGO urged.