BREAKING NEWS

Greece

Baby dies in Moria migrant camp, MSF reveals

 Comments
By Euronews with ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ
Baby dies in Moria migrant camp, MSF reveals
Copyright
Reuters
Euronews logo
Text size Aa Aa

A nine-month-old baby has died of "severe dehydration" at the Moria migrant camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said on Saturday.

"We are absolutely devastated by this tragedy," MSF wrote on Twitter. The news of the tragic incident was confirmed by the camp's administration.

The child from the Congo was sent to an oncologist on November 10, who diagnosed symptoms of dehydration, possibly as a result of pathological causes.

The infant was then transferred to the nearby Mytilene Hospital but passed away before arriving. A forensic examiner has been tasked with confirming cause of death.

According to MSF, 15,000 people currently reside in the Moria camp — about five times its maximum capacity — including 5,000 minors.

"They should be removed out of this hell now," the NGO urged.

Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.