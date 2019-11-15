Read the full text: Marie Yovanovitch's impeachment hearing opening statement

The former Ukraine ambassador, Marie Yovanovitch, testified in an open setting before the House Intelligence Committee on Friday as part of Democrats' impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Yovanovitch detailed her abrupt ouster from her post last month behind closed doors. She told impeachment investigators that Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland advised her to tweet praise of Trump in order to save her job, according to a transcript of her testimony made public last week.

Read her full opening statement below.

