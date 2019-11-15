Latest Live Coverage

USA

Read the full text: Marie Yovanovitch's impeachment hearing opening statement

By NBC News with NBC News Politics
Image: Marie Yovanovitch
Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch arrives to testify to the House Intelligence Committee on Nov. 15, 2019, on Capitol Hill.
Julio Cortez AP
The former Ukraine ambassador, Marie Yovanovitch, testified in an open setting before the House Intelligence Committee on Friday as part of Democrats' impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Yovanovitch detailed her abrupt ouster from her post last month behind closed doors. She told impeachment investigators that Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland advised her to tweet praise of Trump in order to save her job, according to a transcript of her testimony made public last week.

Read her full opening statement below.

Yovanovitch Hearing Statement 2019 11 15 Final (PDF)
Yovanovitch Hearing Statement 2019 11 15 Final (Text)

