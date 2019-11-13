Stars promote new film 'Last Christmas' in central London

The stars and director of new film "Last Christmas" helped light up festive decorations in central London's fashionable shopping district Covent Garden on Tuesday (November 12).
Actresses Emma Thompson and Emilia Clarke and director Paul Feig also sang along to 1986 seasonal song "Last Christmas" by George Michael's band Wham!.
The film "Last Christmas" was inspired by Michael's solo tunes and hits from his Wham! days and is about a woman (Clarke) working as an elf in a Christmas shop.
One of the best-selling artists of all time, Michael, died at his home on Christmas Day 2016, aged 53. A coroner said he died of natural causes.
