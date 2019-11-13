Latest Live Coverage

USA

Read the opening statements from the public impeachment hearings

By NBC News with NBC News Politics
Rep. Adam Schiff before impeachment hearings on Capitol Hill on Nov.
Rep. Adam Schiff before impeachment hearings on Capitol Hill on Nov. 13, 2019.
Drew Angerer Getty Images
State Department official George Kent and Bill Taylor, who agreed to lead the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv after the abrupt ouster of Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, are the first two witnesses to testify publicly in the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump Wednesday.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., delivered opening remarks, followed by an opening statement by the ranking Republican on the committee, Rep. Devin Nunes of California, and then statements from the two witnesses.

Read the remarks as prepared for delivery below. This post will update as statements are delivered.

Adam Schiff's opening statement

