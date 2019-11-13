Read the opening statements from the public impeachment hearings

State Department official George Kent and Bill Taylor, who agreed to lead the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv after the abrupt ouster of Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, are the first two witnesses to testify publicly in the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump Wednesday.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., delivered opening remarks, followed by an opening statement by the ranking Republican on the committee, Rep. Devin Nunes of California, and then statements from the two witnesses.

Read the remarks as prepared for delivery below. This post will update as statements are delivered.

Adam Schiff's opening statement

Schiff FirstOpenHearing Statement (PDF)

Schiff FirstOpenHearing Statement (Text)