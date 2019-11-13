Arguments on train and Christmas tree alight as Hong Kong protests continue

Tempers were short on Hong Kong transport on Wednesday.

A confrontation occurred after sharp clashes overnight between police and anti-government protesters.

Many subway and rail stations were closed after the protesters blocked commuters and vandalised trains.

Classes were suspended at schools and universities.

Overnight, police and protesters battled on multiple fronts at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Gasoline bombs and fires lit the nighttime scene, and the situation remained tense in the morning.

Pro-democracy protesters set a Christmas tree on fire in a Hong Kong shopping mall on Tuesday (November 12).