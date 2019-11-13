Tempers were short on Hong Kong transport on Wednesday.
A confrontation occurred after sharp clashes overnight between police and anti-government protesters.
Many subway and rail stations were closed after the protesters blocked commuters and vandalised trains.
Classes were suspended at schools and universities.
Overnight, police and protesters battled on multiple fronts at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.
Gasoline bombs and fires lit the nighttime scene, and the situation remained tense in the morning.
Pro-democracy protesters set a Christmas tree on fire in a Hong Kong shopping mall on Tuesday (November 12).
More No Comment
Water-bombing helicopter crashes in wildfire-hit Australia
St. Mark's square becomes a lake as flood season begins in Venice
Police face off against protesters on France-Spain border
Airport therapy pig helps others to fly at San Francisco airport
Estudiantes marks roaring return to stadium with flaming lion
Hong Kong police shoot protester as chaos erupts across city
Triumphant Springboks return home to celebrate Rugby World Cup win
Queen attends Remembrance day service in London
750,000 poppies dropped over the Battle of Britain memorial
Iraqi security forces clash with anti-government protesters in Baghdad
Vigil in Hong Kong after death of student protester
Chocolatier celebrates Berlin Wall anniversary with tasty replica
Germany marks 30th anniversary of fall of Berlin Wall
Japan celebrates New Emperor Naruhito with music and dance