Judge tosses out Trump's lawsuit to block House committee from getting his state taxes

A federal judge on Monday dismissed President Donald Trump's lawsuit to prevent the House Ways and Means Committee from utilizing a recently passed New York law providing the panel an avenue to pursue his state tax returns.

Judge Carl Nichols of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia ruled that his court was not the proper jurisdiction to hear the case, leaving open the option that Trump sue New York officials instead. Nichols said his court did not have jurisdiction because the House Ways and Means Committee has not taken any action related to the new New York law.

In his lawsuit, Trump sued to preemptively block the House Ways and Means Committee from requesting the returns, New York Attorney General Letitia James from enforcing it the law, and to stop the New York Department of Taxation from furnishing the documents.

"Based on the current allegations, Mr. Trump has not met his burden of establishing personal jurisdiction over either of the New York Defendants," Nichols wrote. "The Court therefore need not reach the question of proper venue. Accordingly, the New York Defendants' Motion to Dismiss is granted, and Mr. Trump's Amended Complaint is dismissed without prejudice as to them."