Estudiantes marks roaring return to stadium with flaming lion

Argentinian football club Estudiantes de La Plata inaugurated their redeveloped Jorge Luis Hirschi Stadium in the most eye-catching fashion on Friday.
The Buenos Aires club arranged for a hologram of a flaming lion to prowl the roof of the venue for their Argentina Superliga game against Club Atletico Talleres.
Estudiantes last played at the stadium in August 2005, before it was closed due to safety concerns.
