Foam covers New Delhi river as pollution hits 'very unhealthy' levels

Pollution levels in India's New Delhi hit 'very unhealthy' levels on Thursday (November 7) as the city remained covered in thick smog.

The badly-polluted River Yamuna, which flows through the national capital, was covered by foam and froth churned up by the current.

Monuments such as the India Gate war memorial and India's presidential palace remained engulfed in smog on Thursday morning.