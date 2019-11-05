Iran will begin injecting uranium gas into centrifuges at its Fordow nuclear facility as early as tomorrow, the country's president has said.

Speaking in a televised statement on Tuesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the gas will be injected into 1,044 of its centrifuges at the plant, which will be counter to stipulations in the 2015 nuclear treaty.

These steps back from its commitments to the international agreement can be reversed, he added, as long as other signatories make sure to uphold their commitments, too.

"We know their sensitivity with regard to Fordow," Rouhani said. "With regards to these centrifuges, we know.

"But at the same time, when they uphold their commitments, we will cut off the gas again...So it is possible to reverse this step.

"We can't unilaterally accept that we completely fulfil our commitments and they don't follow up on their commitments."

The president's comments came just a day after Iran's nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi announced an accelaration of uranium enrichment with the launch of 30 advanced centrifuges.

In his speech on the launch, Salehi appeared to attribute the decision to the US, which pulled out of the treaty last year and later imposed a series of crippling sanctions on Iran.

"We have to thank our enemies for creating an opportunity for the Islamic Republic of Iran, especially in the nuclear technology industry, to show how we could obtain such an achievement...in such a short time," he said.

These two days of action from Iran have also coincided with this week's 40th anniversary of the student takeover of the US embassy in Tehran, which marked a watershed moment in the consistently tense relationship between the two countries.

Meanwhile, the US has said it plans to impose further sanctions on nine people connected to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khameni to "block funds from flowing to a shadow network."

In a statement, the US treasury department said: "This action seeks to block funds from flowing to a shadow network of Ali Khamenei’s military and foreign affairs advisors who have for decades oppressed the Iranian people, exported terrorism, and advanced destabilising policies around the world."