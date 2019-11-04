Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

Tensions high as Peruvians protest at bullfighting event

Hundreds of protesters marched in Lima on Sunday (November 3) to call for an end to bullfighting at the start of the country's most high-profile bullfighting event, the Feria Taurina del Senor de los Milagros.

Protesters heckled fans entering a bullfighting ring, with tensions spilling over into scuffles. Protesters say the bloody sport causes excessive suffering for the animals as bulls fight to the death against matadors.

Bullfighting was introduced into Latin America by the Spaniards and Portuguese. However, parts of Spain and Portugal have already outlawed the practice.

