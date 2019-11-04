Flash floods, evacuations as storms hit Italy

Storms pounded Italy over the weekend, causing flash floods and evacuations in the country's northwest.
Video released by the Italian fire brigade on Sunday (November 3) showed a resident being placed on a stretcher and lifted down from a balcony with ropes after a mudslide hit their home.
Schools across the Liguria region were closed on Monday (November 4) as the weather alert continued, with forecasts of heavy rain and strong winds.
