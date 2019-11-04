Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

BREAKING NEWS
Flash floods, evacuations as storms hit Italy

no comment

Flash floods, evacuations as storms hit Italy

Storms pounded Italy over the weekend, causing flash floods and evacuations in the country's northwest.

Video released by the Italian fire brigade on Sunday (November 3) showed a resident being placed on a stretcher and lifted down from a balcony with ropes after a mudslide hit their home.

Schools across the Liguria region were closed on Monday (November 4) as the weather alert continued, with forecasts of heavy rain and strong winds.

More No Comment