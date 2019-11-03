Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage will not run in UK election

Nigel Farage, the leader of Britain's Brexit Party, said he would not stand in the next month's election, choosing instead to campaign countywide against Prime Minister Boris Johnson's EU divorce deal.

"I have thought very hard about this: How do I serve the cause of Brexit best?" he told the BBC's Andrew Marr on Sunday.

"Do I find a seat and try to get myself into parliament or do I serve the cause better traversing the length and breadth of the United Kingdom supporting 600 candidates, and I've decided the latter course is the right one."

"We will explain to people why Boris' Brexit is a betrayal of the hopes of 17.4 m," he added on Twitter, with reference to those who voted to leave the EU in the 2016 referendum.

On Friday, Johnson rejected an election pact with the Brexit Party.

Nigel Farage had offered to build an electoral alliance with the Tories if they dropped Johnson's exit deal with the EU and allowed the UK to crash out without an agreement.

Launching his Brexit Party’s general election campaign, the former UKIP leader told the UK’s prime minister he must “drop the deal, because it is not Brexit,” warning him his party would stand candidates in every seat in the country if he didn’t do so.