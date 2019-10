Drag queens dressed to impress as hundreds of spectators lined a street in Washington DC on Tuesday, for the 33rd annual Halloween High Heel Race.

From Melania Trump to Greta Thunberg, competitors' costumes were a mix of mockery and homage.

Also in the running were referees depicting whistleblowers and one tribute to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was seen carrying a banner with the word "impeachment" on it.