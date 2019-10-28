Shots fired at mosque in Bayonne, suspected gunman arrested

French police have arrested a suspected gunman in the southwestern town of Bayonne after shots were fired at a mosque, according to AFP.

Local media reported that the suspect is in his eighties.

"At 15h30, a man tried to put fire to the door of Bayonne's mosque, the perpetrator fired at two people who caught him in the act," said a statement by the prefecture.

Police arrested the man at his house in the Landes, a department in southwestern France, it added.

The two injured men were evacuated to a hospital in Bayonne, said the statement.

A police source told Reuters that the shooter is an 84-year-old man with connections to the far-right.

Police could not confirm this information to Euronews.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner tweeted he was "angry" at the events in Bayonne and sent his thoughts to those injured and their families.