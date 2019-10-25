Space Chronicles: find out why the crew have been busy

Euronews space correspondent and European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Luca Parmitano has sent the latest installment of Space Chronicles, a series in which he documents his experiences on the International Space Station (ISS) over a six-month period.

Since the 02 October, Parmitano became the commander of the space station.

"Even though this is my second mission, I can feel the level of responsibility that comes with the commandership, which is a role that I take very seriously," said Parmitano. "As I've always said from the very beginning when I was designated as commander for Expedition 61, my role up here is not to issue commands, but it is the role of a facilitator."

A busy few weeks in space

"We started preparing for a series of Extravehicular Activity (EVA) to change the old batteries, the old nickel-hydrogen batteries with new lithium-ion, more performing, better equipped to sustain the station for the next few years."

In collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA).