Russian soldier kills eight others at Siberia military base — reports

A Russian conscript had a nervous breakdown and shot dead eight fellow soldiers in eastern Siberia on Friday, the news agencies TASS and Interfax reported, citing the defence ministry.

The conscript has been detained and the two injured troops are being treated in hospital, the agencies said, citing a ministry spokesman. Their lives are not in danger, Interfax said.

The shooting occurred at an isolated military facility in Zabaikalsk, an administrative regional close to the border with China and Mongolia.

The shooting happened at 6:20 pm local time (2:20 pm CEST) at a repair and maintenance base, the ministry said, according to TASS.

"According to the preliminary data from the scene of the incident, the soldier could have acted due to a nervous breakdown caused by personal circumstances unrelated to his military service," the ministry said in the statement, according to TASS.

