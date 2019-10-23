Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
BREAKING NEWS

USA

Read Bill Taylor's full opening statement to House committees

 Comments
NBC News Logo
By NBC News with NBC News Politics
Read Bill Taylor's full opening statement to House committees
Euronews logo
Text size Aa Aa

The top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, Bill Taylor, appeared in front of members of the House Intelligence, Oversight and Foreign Affairs committees Tuesday as part of an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.Taylor told the committees that Trump directed officials to tie foreign aid to Ukraine to demands that the country open an investigation into the Biden family and the 2016 election. Taylor also said that U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland told him that while Trump was not requesting a "quid pro quo," he insisted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy publicly announce investigations into the Bidens and matters relating to the 2016 presidential election.Read Taylor's full opening statement:

Taylor testimony (PDF)
Taylor testimony (Text)