Which candidates have qualified for the next Democratic debate?

WASHINGTON — Eight candidates so far appear to have qualified for the next Democratic debate in November, hosted by MSNBC and The Washington Post in Georgia.

Candidates still have time to qualify before the Nov. 20 faceoff, but those who are expected to make it are:

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Vermont independent Sen. Bernie Sanders

California Sen. Kamala Harris

Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang

Billionaire Tom Steyer

That leaves four candidates who were on stage at the October debate, but who are at risk of not getting invited back next month: Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard; Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar; former Housing Secretary Julián Castro; and former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke.

The bar to qualify for the November debate, set by Democratic National Committee, is the highest yet.

Candidates need to show strength in both grassroots fundraising — 165,000 donors or more — as well as in the polls, which they can do either by hitting 3 percent in four national or state polls, or by hitting 5 percent in two polls of the early states: Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.

