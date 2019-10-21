The Hungarian Prime minister Viktor Orbán was interrupted in parliament on Monday by an opposition MP denouncing Orban's "lies" and Hungary's "corruption".

The MP, Ákos Hadházy, carried two signs that read: "He must lie because he stole too much", and "Stop propaganda, stop corruption".

Hadházy, one of the most vocal MPs in the Hungarian opposition, chose to hold his protest during the first plenary session since Hungary's municipal elections, in which Orban's party Fidesz lost the capital, Budapest.

Orbán, who was talking about European policies and the "errors" - his word - of the Commission on economics and immigration, suspended his speech and tried unsuccessfully to grab the signs.

The MPs of the majority intervened to help him: in a show of patriotic zeal, they obscured Hadházy's message with Hungarian flags.

Ákos Hadházy gained influence in Hungarian politics last year when he staged a demonstration in the Hungarian state TV headquarters to protest the new "slavery law", which brought to 400 the number of extraordinary working hours that employers can ask their employees.

Read more: Hungary's new 'slave law' sparks protests in Budapest

On Facebook, Hadházy called for "extra-parliamentary" actions against the policies of the Fidesz government.