Rescuers capture four-metre-long King Cobra in Thailand

Rescuers captured a four-metre-long adult king cobra in Thailand's tourist district of Krabi on Sunday.

The rescuers from the Krabi Pitakpracha Foundation fought for roughly one hour to capture the snake, which was found near a shopping district.

The rescuers said that they entered a sewer longer than 30 metres and had a difficult time capturing the snake.

The snake weighed 15 kilograms was later relocated to a forest reserve.

King cobras are large venomous snakes and are considered vulnerable on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.