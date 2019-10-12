Tornado hits in Japan as country braces itself for typhoon

A tornado ripped through Chiba Prefecture — south-east of the capital Tokyo — on Saturday, as Japan continued to brace itself for the arrival of a powerful typhoon that is forecast to be the worst in six decades.

At least one man was killed as the tornado overturned a car in Ichihara, city officials said, while five people were hurt as the twister ripped through a house.

Typhoon Hagibis, closing in from the Pacific, brought heavy rainfall in wide areas of Japan ahead of its landfall, including Shizuoka and Mie prefectures, southwest of Tokyo.

Chiba suffered power outages and damaged homes from last month's typhoon.