A partial collapse of the under-construction Hard Rock Hotel in New Orleans, USA has killed one person.

At least three people are unaccounted for and 18 were transported to the hospital after the incident on Saturday morning, New Orleans-based television station WDSU cited EMS officials as saying.

Footage shared by the channel showed the moment of the collapse.

Officials said described the site as an active scene and asked people to avoid the area at this time.

The emergency response hub in New Orleans, NOLA Ready, said the fire, ambulence and police departments were all responding at the scene.