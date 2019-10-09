The Tetris challenge, which overtook the social media pages of emergency workers across Europe last month, has now spread among other organisations, with community centres and even the clergy among those taking part.

Emergency services posted bird’s eye view photos of themselves along with their neatly organised equipment, from vests and traffic cones to fire engines and helicopters.

The viral trend originated from the Facebook post of a police department in Zurich. Now, other groups are getting involved.

Tetris was a 1984 video game that challenged players to neatly arrange different combinations of four-square bricks into an overall block, with points awarded for each completed line.

Wenn Sie schon immer einmal wissen wollten, was sich alles in einem Patrouillenwagen der Verkehrspolizei befindet - voilà. Wir wünschen Ihnen einen #SchönenSonntag #KantonspolizeiZürich Publiée par Kantonspolizei Zürich - Kapo ZH sur Dimanche 1 septembre 2019

András Hodász, a Hungarian priest from the St. Michael's Parish of Angyalföld in Budapest, posted a picture of himself doing the Tetris challenge with two clergy boys and church articles such as robes, a chalice, an aspergillum, and the bible.

Meanwhile, ten employees from a cultural centre in Hungary took the challenge and posed with their equipment: curtains, costumes, and even lighting equipment.

Bármilyen kihívásnak állunk elébe! :D Tetris Challenge Publiée par Tamási Művelődési Központ sur Vendredi 4 octobre 2019

Transavia, a Dutch airline, also took part, showcasing what is inside one of their aeroplanes.

Other organisations used the challenge to raise awareness for certain causes, such as Straatwijs, a group dedicated to combating homelessness in the Netherlands.