IMF's Managing Director: the global economy is going through a "synchronised slowdown"

The global economy is going through a "synchronised slowdown", claimed the new managing director of the IMF Kristalina Georgieva during her inauguration speech.

Euronews asked her how significant it is.

Kristalina Georgieva, IMF Managing Director:

- In two years time the world has moved from synchronised upswing - in other words accelerating growth - to a synchronised slowdown, decelerating growth, and our forecast for this year and next year demonstrates that this slowdown is already impacting vast majority of the world.

Sasha Vakulina, Euronews Business Editor:

- Apart from the trade tensions, protectionism, Brexit in Europe...What are those threats that we should be paying more attention to?

Kristalina Georgieva, IMF Managing Director:

- If I have to single out what we should pay attention to - it is the risk of the changing climate. We have seen how economies can be dramatically impacted by force of nature and we have to brace for more of those shocks to occur.