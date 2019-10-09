'Emotions running high' in Brexit blame game

Now the blame game over Brexit appears to be in full swing, in Brussels, they're starting to kiss goodbye to the idea of an orderly exit by the UK on October the 31st.

"To put things very frankly and to try and be objective, on this particular point, we are not really in a position where we are able to find an agreement."

Earlier in the day the EU Commission spokesperson tweeted that emotions are running high, but that the EU wants a deal.

Also in town, supporter of a unified Ireland, Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill from Northern Ireland. Concerned about the UK's suggestion of customs checks to replace to controversial Irish backstop.

"We’re here to make the case for why Ireland needs to be protected. We’re here to make the case for our peace process. Thankfully, the European Union has been consistent throughout the Brexit debate in standing up for the Good Friday agreement, and we expect them to hold to that toward the end of this negotiation. Clearly we look like we’re moving toward a cliff edge Brexit."

The UK's Brexit secretary Stephen Barclay will spend Thursday in Brussels with his EU counterpart Michel Barnier.

Talks resuming amid fading hopes for compromises on either side.

"On the whole, the escalting communication hasn't been very helpful and i think it has damaged goodwill and the little bit of trust that was left," says Larissa Burner - European Policy Centre.

Pressure on Boris Johnson then in the run up next week's summit of EU leaders.

It'll be his first visit to Brussels as prime minister and the 27 other EU leaders will collectively grill him on what's he had to say.