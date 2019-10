Snakes and turtles among pets at Manila blessing

Dozens of pet owners brought their dogs, cats, turtles and snakes to Malate Church in Manila on Sunday for the annual blessing of animals.

The Catholic devotees were allowed to hear mass along with their pets and have them sprinkled with holy water by a priest.

The yearly blessing ceremony is typically held on the Sunday nearest to October 4, the feast day of Saint Francis of Assisi.

Saint Francis is viewed by Catholics as the patron saint of ecology.