Marquez wins 6th Moto GP World Championship

Marc Marquez has once again won the Moto GP World Championship for Honda, after winning the Thai Grand Prix on Sunday.

It wasn't plain sailing for the Spaniard. For most of the race he was trailing Petronas Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo, who was racing at the Chang International Circuit for the first time.

A thrilling wheel-to-wheel duel on the sun-baked circuit in Buriram ensued between the 20 year-old French rookie and the reigning World Champion -- only at the final turn did Marquez overtake the young pretender, who very nearly secured his first ever victory.

There were only 0.171 seconds between them at the finishing line.

The victory gives Marquez a now-unassailable 325 points - his nearest rival Andrea Dovizioso of Ducati has only 215.

That makes the 26 year old Marquez the youngest rider to win 6 Moto GP titles. It's his 8th career title overall.