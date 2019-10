Former Conservative leadership hopeful Rory Stewart announced that he had resigned from the Conservative party on Friday.

He said it had been a "privilege" to serve but that he would stand down at the next election.

Stewart was one of the rebel MPs who voted against the government in favour of legislation meant to stop a no-deal Brexit. He tweeted after the vote that he would not step down as an MP.

The former government minister had openly opposed a no-deal Brexit.