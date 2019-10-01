Former Ukraine envoy Volker to testify in impeachment inquiry on Thursday

Kurt Volker, the former U.S. special envoy to Ukraine who resigned his post last week after his name appeared in a whistleblower complaint about President Donald Trump's dealings with the Ukraine, will testify in the House's impeachment inquiry on Thursday, two committee aides told NBC News Tuesday.

Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine who was abruptly ousted from her post in May, will also sit for a joint deposition before the House Intel, Foreign Affairs and Oversight Committees on Oct. 11. Her deposition was originally schedule for this Wednesday.

Volker resigned his post on Friday, after he was named in the whistleblower complaint and after Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, told reporters that Volker had encouraged him to speak to Ukrainian officials regarding former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

The whistleblower complaint said that the day after Trump spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and urged him to investigate Joe Biden, Volker traveled to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv to meet Zelinskiy.

Volker's resignation enables him to be much freer in what he can say before Congress, NBC News has reported.

Yovanovitch, who'd criticized Ukraine's top prosecutor for being too soft on corruption, was abruptly moved out of her post as Ukraine ambassador in May and recalled to Washington. The prosecutor she'd criticized, Yuriy Lutsenko, had reportedly told Giuliani that Biden and his son had engaged in wrongdoing while Biden was still vice president.

Lutsenko was later fired by Zelenskiy, a move Trump criticized in the July call.

"I heard the prosecutor was treated very badly and he was a very fair prosecutor," Trump said, according to a call summary.

Lutsenko told NBC News last week that he'd found no evidence the Bidens had done anything wrong.

In a letter to House Democrats on Tuesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had pushed back against Democrats' request to interview five current and former State Department employees, including Yovanovitch and Volker.

"I am concerned with aspects of your request … that can be understood only as an attempt to intimidate, bully, and treat improperly the distinguished professionals of the Department of State," Pompeo wrote.