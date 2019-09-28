Finland: Northern Lights dance in the night sky

Striking green, purple and white, aurora displays lit up the night sky over Finnish Lapland from Friday to Saturday (September 27-28). The phenomenon is the result of collisions between electrically charged particles from the sun that enter the earth's atmosphere.

Travel magazine "All About Lapland" editor Alexander Kuznetsov, who filmed the light show, said the northern lights were visible after sunset on Friday and quickly reached storm level, blazing all over the sky.

Kuznetsov said the northern lights were dancing in the sky non-stop for many hours and that it was the best so-called aurora storm he had seen since September 2017.

The phenomenon is known as aurora borealis, or the northern lights, in the northern hemisphere and as aurora australis, or the southern lights, in the southern hemisphere.